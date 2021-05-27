Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The road to a good bullpen using no outside help

By stlcardsfan4
Viva El Birdos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough nearly two full months of the season, the Cardinals are in a highly irregular position, at least for the John Mozeliak era. Their major weakness is depth. The Cardinals streak of winning seasons can be partially attributed to their ability to patch holes internally when people get injured. It’s not so much that you don’t see a drop-off when someone gets hurt, but that the replacement is usually league average. That... has not been the case this season.

www.vivaelbirdos.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Matthew Liberatore
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
John Gant
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
Person
Zack Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Road Games#Playoff Games#Tough Luck#Era#Fip#Gallegos Reyes#Aaaa#Bullpen#Relievers#Starters#Playoff Baseball#Multiple Innings#Mikolas Returns#Patch Holes#League Average
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

The Braves' bullpen just needs help

The Atlanta Braves have been the most consistently inconsistent team in Major League Baseball. They have the worst record at home in the entire National League at 9-13. One of the main reasons for their inconsistencies has been not knowing what you're going to get from their middle relievers. Coming into the season, the bullpen, on paper, was one of the question marks.
MLBchatsports.com

Frazier, Newman and bullpen help Pirates outlast Braves

ATLANTA — It wasn’t a walkoff, although it’s doubtful Kevin Newman is counting. Shoot, the Pirates shortstop might be too busy keeping track of Adam Frazier’s hits, which has been a tall task these days. The same for logging the important performances from the Pirates bullpen. The Pirates earned a...
MLBchatsports.com

Outside the Confines: Too much of a good thing?

I’ve got a picture of Spencer Turnbull up there because I already put up a photo of Corey Kluber celebrating a no-hitter in BCB After Dark. But either one of them would do. We’ve gotten to the point where a no-hitter isn’t the lead story of Outside the Confines. Instead, the lead story is how many no-hitters we are seeing in 2021.
MLBrotoballer.com

Bullpen Report: Bullpens Keep on Changing

Another week, more bullpens changing around the league. I mean at this point you do not need to be told how important it is to stay up to date on bullpens and how they are shaking out. Unlike many other positions, the turnover is not due to injury. In many...
MLBWrn.com

Brewers acquire SS Adames and bullpen help for two relievers

In a rare mid-May trade of significance the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday acquired shortstop Willy Adames and relief pitcher Trevor Richards from the Tampa Bay Rays. Milwaukee sent relievers J. P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to Tampa Bay in return. Adames is considered a good defender and should be an...
MLBABC6.com

Red Sox Bullpen Halts Phillies’ Rally, Helps Boston Win Fourth Straight

Xander Bogaerts and Danny Santana hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning, Matt Barnes retired Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins to strand the potential tying run in the ninth, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 for their fourth straight win. Nathan Eovaldi ended a streak of three no-decisions, allowing two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Four relievers combined for one-run, two-hit relief, and AL East-leading Boston improved to a season-high 11 games over .500. Philadelphia has lost four in a row and six of seven,
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs: Where would this team be without its unexpectedly good bullpen?

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) At first glance, the Chicago Cubs didn’t look all that great. But with more time, things are looking better and better for the team. In April, the North Siders went 11-15, whereas thus far, in May, they have won 13 out of 20. Yes, many...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Jump Way Up in MLB Power Rankings This Week

The Dodgers dropped all the way to number 7 in the MLB power rankings last week. After a stretch that saw them losing 15 of 20 games, it was only fitting. But this week went much better for Los Angeles in terms of winning some ball games. The Dodgers took...
MLBdenvergazette.com

Jordan Sheffield, with help from brother, becoming a steady force in the Rockies bullpen

DENVER — Separated by 1,300 miles, Jordan Sheffield, a reliever for the Rockies and Justus, a starter for the Mariners, stay connected by playing MLB The Show. Jordan plays as Justus, and Justus as Jordan. After years of competing against each other in their front yard and dreaming of playing in The Show, both the video game and the real thing, they both finally made it this year.
FanSided

Cam Bedrosian should help beleaguered back of bullpen

The Oakland A’s are back atop the AL West after defeating the Angels 6-4 on Friday. It has not always been the easiest road, but the A’s have been able to overcome a slow start, numerous injuries to their rotation, and an inconsistent bullpen to post a 27-19 record entering Saturday’s game.
MLBEastern Arizona Courier

EVOLVING BULLPEN

The Brewers lost two key relievers last week when J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen were dealt to Tampa for shortstop Willy Adames. As a result, Counsell stressed a need for other members of the bullpen to step up and adjust to new roles, and the three games in Cincinnati gave a glimpse of how that might look.
Baseballsicem365.com

Pat Combs: The good news is Baylor's bullpen will be fresh for tomorrow

Baylor baseball analyst Pat Combs discusses which matchup would be more appealing for Baylor tomorrow. Today was a key game for Baylor against Texas Tech but after a rough start, things just went downhill. It wasn’t the home run that was the issue for Baylor, it was the walks and initial hits afterwards.
MLBViva El Birdos

Memphis Redbirds 2021 Preview

TRIPLE A-EAST (SOUTHEAST DIVISION) Triple-A has received the most restructuring out of all the minor league classifications. The old Pacific Coast League was a 16-team league, divided into the American and Pacific Conferences, each of which had Northern and Southern Divisions. In 2019, the Redbirds played in the American Northern alongside the Iowa Cubs (Cubs), Nashville Sounds (Rangers) and Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals). The American Southern had the Round Rock Express (Astros), San Antonio Missions (Brewers), New Orleans Baby Cakes (Marlins) and Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers). The Pacific Northern had the Sacramento River River Cats (Giants), Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), Fresno Grizzlies (Nationals) and Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners). And the Pacific Southern featured the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics), El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), Salt Lake Bees (Angels), and Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres notes: Tommy Pham rising; Austin Nola going to IL; bullpen suddenly needs help

There were continued signs Thursday that Tommy Pham might be climbing out of an immense hole. The bloop single, he was probably owed. The double drilled to left field, too. “It’s just a lot of balls I’ve been driving this year have been getting caught,” Pham said recently. “A lot of those balls that would fall for doubles or triples would get caught early in the season. Hitting them over the fence is what really has been the thing I haven’t been doing the most.”
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Not starting Sunday

Mejia is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia will head to the bench for the third time in the past four games Sunday. Mike Zunino receives another start behind the plate for the Rays.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins Need Outside Help, And They Need It Yesterday

The Miami Marlins are fast moving from being plucky to being the Mets- the time has come to bring in outside help for the MLB roster. Long before this punishing gauntlet of a season began for the Miami Marlins, a proud tradition was established in MLB:. One can never make...
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #53: 5/29 vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Reinstated INF Christian Walker (right oblique soreness) from the 10-day injured list. Optioned INF/OF Andrew Young to Reno following last night’s game. Another move in the right direction, healthwise. Wonder if Walker will be the spark that gets the team back on...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Peacock expected to start for Arizona against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (30-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-35, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take...