The road to a good bullpen using no outside help

There were continued signs Thursday that Tommy Pham might be climbing out of an immense hole. The bloop single, he was probably owed. The double drilled to left field, too. “It’s just a lot of balls I’ve been driving this year have been getting caught,” Pham said recently. “A lot of those balls that would fall for doubles or triples would get caught early in the season. Hitting them over the fence is what really has been the thing I haven’t been doing the most.”