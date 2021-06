Nico Hoerner has come back to the big leagues like a guy who never, ever wants to ride a bus again. None of us questioned that his glove was ready for the big club, but the question was always going to be if he could produce enough offense to be a starter and not a slick glove off the bench. Nico has hit .375 and drawn seven walks in 10 games since being called up to replace an injured Joc Pederson. I’m only half kidding when I say that Joc is getting Wally Pipp-ed.