Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators game six preview
Nashville Predators (2-3) at Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round — Game Six — Carolina leads 3-2 Thursday, May 27, 2021 - 9:30 p.m. ET. The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off of their first overtime win in three chances in the 2021 NHL Playoffs on Tuesday night after defeating the Nashville Predators 3-2 in Raleigh. Jordan Staal batted a puck out of midair and past Juuse Saros to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 series lead and a chance to clinch the series tonight in Nashville.www.canescountry.com