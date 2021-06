After using their first pick in this year’s draft on top-of-the-class receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the next move was clearly to address the offensive line. Then, the Cincinnati Bengals did just that, but not without a slight asterisk. Cincinnati moved back from the 38th pick, grabbing the New England Patriots pile of the 46th, 122nd, and 139th picks. Still, they grabbed the target that the player personnel department wanted in the second round, Clemson tackle Jackson Carman. Slated as a third-round target by many media outlets, the initial reaction was to call Carman a reach. However, the team indicated that they are aware of other teams who had a second-round grade on the 21-year-old lineman.