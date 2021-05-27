CW Announces The Return Of Scooby-Doo Reunion And The Waltons

This just in from the Department of But Why? The CW has ordered three specials for late 2021 – The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special, The Waltons: Homecoming, and Beebo Saves Christmas. This is an odd assortment of titles to begin with, but when you start to think about it, it gets even weirder. How can there be a Scooby-Doo “reunion special” when Scooby-Doo never really went away. Hell, there was a new Scooby-Doo movie (called Scoob!) released last year. Then you have The Waltons, a TV series that ran from 1972 through 1981. While the show was popular in its day, has anyone, anywhere, asked for some sort of revival? And then there’s Beebo Saves Christmas, which…okay, I admit I have no idea what that one is.