For the past few days, the Ripple price has been unable to develop bullish momentum above the $1.20 resistance level. XRP/USD is bullish as the market retraced to $0.96 support and currently prepares to move higher again. Therefore, we expect the Ripple price to move higher later today and push towards the $1.20 level. Although XRP/USD opened yesterday at $1.01 after a bearish closing price, since then, the market has moved sideways as the bulls prepare to rise. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to rise to the next target at $1.20 in the next 24 hours.