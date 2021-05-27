Best Buy and Nvidia Rise Premarket; Snowflake Falls

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $659.83.