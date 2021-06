Portman's support of reform efforts is appreciated by postal service. The U.S. Postal Service is vitally important to the American economy. Small businesses and consumers throughout Ohio depend on the delivery of affordable and reliable packages. This has become particularly evident since the onset of the pandemic. The USPS has provided a critical lifeline for millions by delivering medications, essential products, e-commerce purchases and other necessities safely to our front doors. In many rural communities, USPS is the only option for package delivery, and paying for much steeper surcharges with private carriers is the only alternative. That is why we simply cannot take these daily services for granted.