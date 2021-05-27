Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Hayden Returns To PC To Help Shawn Butler?

By Matt Crider
soapoperaspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that if there was ever a good time for Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) to return to Port Charles, it would be in the next few weeks. As viewers may remember, when Hayden disappeared a couple of years ago, she was still married to Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Nikolas had promised her a percentage of the Cassadine empire for Hayden’s help in obtaining the Codicil that would restore Nikolas as the rightful Cassadine heir and remove Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Valentin knew that Hayden was up to something and threatened her. So Nikolas supposedly convinced Hayden to go into hiding, although now he claims he has no idea where she went.

www.soapoperaspy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Blakemore
Person
Finola Hughes
Person
Rebecca Budig
Person
Michael Easton
Person
Rebecca Herbst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Hostage#Codicil#General Hospital Spoilers#Gh Spoilers#Abc#Dr Hamilton Finn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
General Hospital
Related
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Wednesday, June 2: Peter Cornered, Curtis Takes Action, Cyrus Terror Continues

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, June 2 reveal that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) will be cornered. He will already be reeling as he saw Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) at the hospital but she didn’t have the baby. Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) alerts Jordan Ashford (Briana Nicole Henry). Plus, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) will deal with complications as he has two innocent hostages. Will the police be able to save the mother and daughter before it’s too late?
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Friday, May 21: Sean Donely Tribute, Plus Will Monica Die?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, May 21 reveal that it will be a special tribute episode honoring Sean Donely (John Reilly). Many characters will be mourning the WSB agent’s death. Reilly’s real-life daughter, TikTok star Caitlin Reilly will play Sean’s daughter, Annie Donely. It turns out that there will be a mystery storyline featuring Annie.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Nikolas Use His Ownership Of Pentonville To Help Free Shawn Butler?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease Nikolas Cassadine’s (Marcus Coloma) will find his plan to privatize Pentonville prison will continue to come with surprising challenges. First of all, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) has put Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) on notice. Since Cyrus has finally realized that Laura will never allow Cyrus into her life as her brother, he is not going to try anymore. Instead, he has let Laura know that both Laura and her children are no longer under Cyrus’ protection. In fact, he considers them to be enemies. And if Nikolas continues with his plan to purchase the prison, he will come after Nikolas. Nikolas won’t back down, as he has other issues to deal with.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors: Elijah Crowe Working With Cyrus Renault?

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that Elijah Crowe (Dan White) has an associate that he is working with on his shady real estate deals, and possible answers to. General Hospital viewers will recall that he called someone about Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) after she left his office after “retrieving her earring”. Could that someone be Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober)?
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers and Rumors: Britt Celebrates Her Good News By Sleeping With Jason?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that Dr. Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) most recent stay in Port Charles has been quite different than her earlier stays? Britt has always typically been out for herself, with very little she wouldn’t do if suited her or gave her an advantage in any way. Up until recently, her main redeeming quality was her close friendship with fellow schemer Brad Cooper (Parry Shen). And even when they were at their worst behavior, it was that friendship that showed there was more underneath the surface, especially in Britt’s case.
celebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Will A Push Down The Stairwell Kill Peter Or Will He Suffer Paralysis?

General Hospital Spoilers tease that it won’t be very long before we catch up to Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) tumble down the stairs at General Hospital. And while it is possible that Peter just fell down the stairs due to clumsiness, it seems much more likely that someone is going to push him deliberately with the intent to finally rid Port Charles of the clever criminal. Because Peter is so polite and well-spoken he gets away with a lot just because he seems harmless. But a deeper look inside his mind will reveal Peter continues to commit the most heinous acts, but he enjoys doing it.
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Valentin Hires Someone to Watch Over Brook Lynn

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) make a plan. Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) anxiety gets the better of her. Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) hires someone to keep watch over Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). Carly (Laura Wright) and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) have a showdown. Peter (Wes Ramsey) throws Sasha off her...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital News: Robert Palmer Watkins Joins The Walking Dead Cast

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Robert Palmer Watkins, formerly General Hospital’s Dillon Quartermaine has landed a recurring role in AMC’s The Walking Dead-A World Beyond!. General Hospital Spoilers – Last Time General Hospital Viewers Heard Of Dillon Quartermaine He Had Left Kiki Jerome For Another Girl Out In California.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sasha Names Michael As Her Baby Daddy

General Hospital spoilers reveal Sasha continuing to keep her baby’s paternity away from Cyrus, thinking she is saving Brando. Because Carly told her to. General Hospital Spoilers – Michael Corinthos And Willow Tait Can’t Catch A Break. Could Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) be about to make Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael’s...
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

Maurice Benard and Laura Wright Promise “Great Stuff Coming” on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Many fans have been growing frustrated with the current storyline on GENERAL HOSPITAL that has seen Sonny suffering from amnesia and living a new life as Mike in Nixon Falls, far away from his family and loved ones in Port Charles. While some have enjoyed watching Carly step up as a mob wife and take control in her husband’s absence, lots of viewers are eager to have the status quo restored.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Carly Corinthos And Ava Jerome Take Over Port Charles?

General Hospital Spoilers tease that on two separate occasions now, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has allowed Ava Jerome (Maura West) to assist her in dealing with Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). As viewers know, Ava invited Cyrus to a family dinner on Wyndemere not all that long ago, claiming to want to bring the family together. In truth, Ava and Laura Collins (Genie Francis) were asked to keep Cyrus busy while Carly attended to other things.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Rumors: Is Roger Howarth’s Austin A Quartermaine?

General Hospital rumors and spoilers predict a big story for Roger Howarth’s Austin, the man who looks just like Franco and then delivered Maxie’s baby. In fact, the word is he is a member of a prominent Port Charles family and we are pretty sure we know who he might be related to.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Week Of May 31: Willow’s Demand, Peter Cornered, Portia And Trina Terrorized

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 31 reveal that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) demands the truth. Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is backed into a corner. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) has a major confrontation. Plus, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is forced to help Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Meanwhile, Trina Robinson (Sydney Makayla) is in mortal danger.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Tuesday, May 25: Hostage Exchange, Carly Frantic, Peter Panics, Nina In Danger

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, May 25 reveal that Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) takes action against Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor). Meanwhile, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is frantic as she calls for help. Peter August (Wes Ramsey) finds that all his plans are crumbling. He actually looks panicked in the promo. Plus, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is in danger.
TV & Videossoapoperanetwork.com

Remembering ‘Port Charles’ 24 Years After Primetime Debut

Before there was “Grey’s Anatomy” and its premise of first-year residents taking on the world of medicine there was “Port Charles,” ABC’s long-awaited spinoff of its popular daytime drama series “General Hospital” that centered on the trials and tribulations of the doctors, nurses and paramedics at General Hospital. Yes, the premise was twisty considering “GH” took place in Port Charles and “PC” was more about the hospital than its mothership at the time.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Obrecht Decides To Get Close To Cyrus To Take Him Down!

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) has mentioned how dangerous Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) is when talking to her mother, Dr. Leisl O’Brecht (Kathleen Gati). But Dr. O’s time and attention have been consumed with destroying Peter August (Wes Ramsey) that she barely seemed to even a clue what Britt had been trying to tell her. But everything changed when Britt called her mother out of the blue and warned her that she might be in danger if Cyrus decides to target people that Britt is close to.