General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Hayden Returns To PC To Help Shawn Butler?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease Nikolas Cassadine’s (Marcus Coloma) will find his plan to privatize Pentonville prison will continue to come with surprising challenges. First of all, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) has put Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) on notice. Since Cyrus has finally realized that Laura will never allow Cyrus into her life as her brother, he is not going to try anymore. Instead, he has let Laura know that both Laura and her children are no longer under Cyrus’ protection. In fact, he considers them to be enemies. And if Nikolas continues with his plan to purchase the prison, he will come after Nikolas. Nikolas won’t back down, as he has other issues to deal with.