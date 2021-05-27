General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Hayden Returns To PC To Help Shawn Butler?
General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that if there was ever a good time for Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) to return to Port Charles, it would be in the next few weeks. As viewers may remember, when Hayden disappeared a couple of years ago, she was still married to Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Nikolas had promised her a percentage of the Cassadine empire for Hayden’s help in obtaining the Codicil that would restore Nikolas as the rightful Cassadine heir and remove Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Valentin knew that Hayden was up to something and threatened her. So Nikolas supposedly convinced Hayden to go into hiding, although now he claims he has no idea where she went.www.soapoperaspy.com