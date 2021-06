Marquette Township Fire Rescue was dispatched Sunday night to the Deer Track Village along County Road 492 for a report of a structure fire with smoke showing. While en route, responding personnel were advised that the occupant of the structure was not accounted for. Upon arrival the structure was filled with heavy smoke. Crews entered the structure attacked the fire, and located one person. The person was pulled from the structure by firefighters and turned over to UPHS EMS for treatment. The person was transported to UPHS Marquette by UPHS EMS. A dog in the home was able to get out on its own.