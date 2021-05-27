Cancel
Lifestyle

Win a Trip for Two to Shania Twain: Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency

KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 5 days ago
Shania Twain's Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency returns to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this fall, and you could be there. Enter to win a pair of tickets, plus accommodations and airfare for two. The just-announced residency dates include six shows in December (Dec. 2, 4,...

KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Shania Twain
