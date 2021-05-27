Win a Trip for Two to Shania Twain: Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency

You’re going to need to learn to pronounce this name because Allison Ponthier (Pon-tee-ay) is here to stay. Growing up in Allen, TX, the singer-songwriter felt like a fish out of water as she struggled to accept her queer identity. Ponthier desperately craved escape, finding freedom through film and music where she could finally put pen to paper of what she was feeling inside. “There’s something really sad and heartbreaking about feeling like you’re the only person on earth that feels a certain way.” At 20, Ponthier dropped out of college, packed her bags and fulfilled her childhood dream of relocating to the Big Apple in a move she thought “would solve all of [her] problems.” Plot twist: it didn’t. Alone in a new city, Ponthier was more pressed than ever to work through her most uncomfortable emotions and reconnect to her Southern roots by writing her first country-inspired song, “Cowboy.” It would go on to become a mega-hit, blowing up on social media for its honest exploration of feeling like a misfit. No longer running from herself, Ponthier provides to her fans the representation she so longed for as a young girl. Like all of her favorite films, this tale does have its happy ending after all.