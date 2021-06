Day 5 of the ATP Madrid Open sees plenty of mouth-watering clashes between a number of the top players on tour. We’ve seen some unbelievable tennis already, and home favorite Rafael Nadal will hope to continue his great form as he takes on Alexei Popyrin. While it’s always amazing to see Nadal on his favorite surface, there are plenty of enticing match-ups that await us. As throughout the week, we will be making our predictions on who will advance to the next round. We also have predictions for the rest of the matches, including Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.