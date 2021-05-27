Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office set to hold Mental Health Awareness event

DAYTON — The Sheriff’s Office, partnered with Haven and the Dayton Vet Center to break the stigma surrounding mental illness in Montgomery County.

Today Sheriff Rob Streck is asking Montgomery County residents to join him in a community event outside of Haven Behavioral Hospital according to a press release.

>>Dayton Children’s launches movement to break silence on children’s mental health

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. residents are invited to join the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition for a community event outside of the hospital located at 1 Elizabeth Place in Dayton.

“With 1 in 5 Americans living with a mental health condition, it is imperative that we bring awareness to these issues by talking openly with our friends, families, and neighbors about how and where they can find the support and services they need,” says Sheriff Streck.

The Sheriff’s Office, Haven, and the Dayton Vet Center mobile unit will be distributing information on local resources and how to best start conversations with loved ones on improving mental health.

>>Dayton Children’s awarded suicide prevention grant

©2021 Cox Media Group