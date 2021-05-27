Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, OH

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office set to hold Mental Health Awareness event

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yg87_0aDGjsWz00

DAYTON — The Sheriff’s Office, partnered with Haven and the Dayton Vet Center to break the stigma surrounding mental illness in Montgomery County.

Today Sheriff Rob Streck is asking Montgomery County residents to join him in a community event outside of Haven Behavioral Hospital according to a press release.

>>Dayton Children’s launches movement to break silence on children’s mental health

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. residents are invited to join the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition for a community event outside of the hospital located at 1 Elizabeth Place in Dayton.

“With 1 in 5 Americans living with a mental health condition, it is imperative that we bring awareness to these issues by talking openly with our friends, families, and neighbors about how and where they can find the support and services they need,” says Sheriff Streck.

The Sheriff’s Office, Haven, and the Dayton Vet Center mobile unit will be distributing information on local resources and how to best start conversations with loved ones on improving mental health.

>>Dayton Children’s awarded suicide prevention grant

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
27K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Sheriff S Office#Community Health#Behavioral Health#Mental Health Awareness#The Sheriff S Office#The Dayton Vet Center#Haven Behavioral Hospital#Dayton Children#Americans#Cox Media Group#Suicide Prevention Grant#Drug#Unit#Elizabeth Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Ohio StateWHIO Dayton

Restaurants prepare for Ohio’s COVID-19 health restrictions to end tomorrow

DAYTON — As the state prepares to drop most COVID-19 health restricts Wednesday, restaurants are deciding what changes they will make and what restrictions they may keep. Restaurants in the state have been operating at limited capacity, implementing social distancing and mask wearing for the past year. Now that restrictions...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Police investigating three separate Dayton deaths on Sunday

Dayton police are investigating the deaths of three people in three incidents on Sunday. One of the incidents includes a shooting at an apartment in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue. ExploreGirl playing outside suffers minor injuries after fight ends in gunfire in Harrison Twp. A 57-year-old man died, according...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

How a mental health hotline helped Daytonians weather pandemic

Thousands of Ohioans at home, in school and on the front lines called in over the last year to a new hotline that was created as a mental health resource during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CareLine at 1-800-720-9616 fielded 6,579 calls from its inception April 22, 2020, through April 30.
Ohio StateDaily Record

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Dayton school bus strikes, injures pedestrian

Emergency personnel transported one person for treatment of injuries this afternoon in an accident reportedly involving a Dayton Public Schools bus and a pedestrian, according to Dayton police. Children were riding on the bus when the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at South Jersey Street and Huffman Avenue.