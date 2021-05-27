National Road Trip Day 2021: Where to find the best deals on RV rentals, campsites, hotels

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Hotels & Lodging. We got a look at Kayak’s newest launch: a tech-forward hotel in Miami. Launching a hotel during a pandemic may seem like a daunting task, but it helps if the hotel you’re launching is looking to reimagine hospitality with innovative–and contactless–solutions for the guest experience. In April, Kayak, the travel search engine, debuted their first branded hotel in Miami Beach using tech-savvy elements to streamline usually tedious processes like check-in, ID verification, and payments. Kayak partnered with “Silicon Valley-backed” Life House, which already has its own boutique hotels in four locations, including Miami Beach. We got the first-hand experience of staying at the hotel during opening weekend and were pleasantly surprised at what this small-but-mighty property offered.