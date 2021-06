US stocks ended higher Thursday after weekly jobless claims fell to the lowest level in 14 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 0.6% to 34,084.15, the S&P 500 was higher by 1.1% to 4,159.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.8% to 13,535.74. All the sectors were in the green except for energy, and gainers were led by technology and communication services.