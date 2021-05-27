Cancel
Norton Asks Biden Administration To Allow Marijuana Use In Public Housing

By Ally Schweitzer
 18 days ago
D.C. legalized pot in 2014, but that means little to the 12,400 people who live in the city’s public housing. That’s because it’s still illegal to grow, possess, and consume cannabis in rental housing subsidized by the federal government, even for District residents who participate in the city’s medical marijuana program.

Eleanor Holmes Norton
