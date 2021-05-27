Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Midday update for Sugar price 27-05-2021

economies.com
 6 days ago

Sugar price shows bullish bias now, and it needs to trade below 16.85 level to continue the expected bearish trend for the upcoming period, which targets 16.45 level represents key condition to continue the suggested decline. The expected trading range for today is between 16.50 support and 17.20 resistance. The...

www.economies.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today#Sugar Price#Trading#Bullish Bias#Trend#Today#Key Condition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketseconomies.com

Silver price resumes the rise - Analysis - 31-05-2021

Silver price bounced bullishly after leaning on the bullish channel’s support line, to resume the expected bullish trend on the intraday and short term basis, and the way is open to head towards 29.00 that represents our next main target. The EMA50 supports the expected rise, which will remain valid...
Marketseconomies.com

Gold price activates the positive pattern – Analysis - 31-05-2021

Gold price raliled upwards strongly after the completion of the rising wedge pattern mentioned in our recent reports, to surpass 1900.00 barrier and open the way to head towards our waited positive target at 1928.60, which supports the continuation of our bullish overview, noting that surpassing this level will extend the bullish wave to reach 1960.00 as a next main station.
Agriculturebestnewsmonitoring.com

Apiculture Market Current Trends, Restraints, And Forecast To 2030

Apiculture Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Apiculture Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Apiculture manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Apiculture industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 31/05/2021

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 0 at 7022.61 points, a movement of 0.04%, showing a slight rise in the market. Overall, none of the companies in the FTSE 100 Index were up, and none were down; giving a negative summary of the day so far.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver seeing normal, corrective pauses in price uptrends

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are a bit firmer in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. The two...
BusinessDailyFx

Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar

Trader confidence is high ahead of Friday’s US non-farm payrolls number, with assets such as gold, crude oil, stocks and the Canadian Dollar all benefiting. Longer term, the focus remains on inflation and whether rising consumer prices will persuade the global central banks to tighten monetary policy.. Trader confidence high.
Industryactionforex.com

Gold Price Could Correct Gains, Oil Extends Rally

Gold price is struggling to gain momentum above $1,915 and $1,920. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,888 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is trading nicely above 1.2200, oil price gained pace and it even broke $68.00. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI increased from 60.7 to...
Trafficeconomies.com

Crude oil price surpasses the first target – Analysis - 28-05-2021

Crude oil price managed to achieve our first waited target at 66.80 and breached it to approach the second expected target at 67.95, to support the continuation of the expected bullish trend on the intraday and short term basis, noting that surpassing the last level will extend the bullish wave to reach 69.55 as a next main station.
Marketseconomies.com

Silver price tests the channel’s support line - Analysis - 27-05-2021

Silver price tested the bullish channel’s support line and settles there now, accompanied by witnessing clear oversold signals through stochastic, waiting to motivate the price to resume the bullish wave, which its next main target located at 29.00. The EMA50 continues to support the expected bullish trend, which its continuation...
Marketsbinance.com

Updates to Binance Futures Order History (2021-05-21)

Binance will execute a change to the futures database at 2021-05-24 3:00 AM (UTC) to remove irrelevant orders from the active database. After the update, users will not be able to query orders that meet all 3 conditions below:. Order status is canceled or expired. Unfilled: the order did not...
Marketsu.today

BTC, BNB, XLM and YFI Price Analysis for June 2

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Global Tire Pressure Sensor Market 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth Outlook with Company Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The recent research report on the Tire Pressure Sensor market is a comprehensive analysis of this industry sphere, and contains extensive detail pertaining to varied segments of the market. The report analyzes the market landscape thoroughly to provide information regarding the industry size and current market position in terms of volume and valuation. The study further entails data about the regional business scape of the market and is inclusive of authoritative status of various market players in the Tire Pressure Sensor market.
Dallas, TXnysenasdaqlive.com

Cluster Computing Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Cluster Computing Market report includes a detailed study of the market, which provides detailed analysis and offers the future predictions for the Cluster Computing report. Moreover, it provides detailed analysis of the market share, segments and growth of these segments in the estimated forecast period. In addition, the report covers the Global Cluster Computing Market detailed analysis of the vendors, manufacturers and suppliers. In addition, this Global Cluster Computing Market also offers the key players which are operating in the market. The report offers detailed analysis of geographic regions which are covered in the report. The report also consists of in-depth study of the major players which are present in the Cluster Computing market.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Market 2020 Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Market report includes a detailed study of the market, which provides detailed analysis and offers the future predictions for the High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) report. Moreover, it provides detailed analysis of the market share, segments and growth of these segments in the estimated forecast period. In addition, the report covers the Global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Market detailed analysis of the vendors, manufacturers and suppliers. In addition, this Global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Market also offers the key players which are operating in the market. The report offers detailed analysis of geographic regions which are covered in the report. The report also consists of in-depth study of the major players which are present in the High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) market.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Landline Phones Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2025

A Research study on Landline Phones Market analyzes and offers ideas of exhaustive research on ancient and recent Landline Phones market size. Along with the estimated future possibilities of the market and emerging trends in the Landline Phones market. A wide-ranging analysis of the Landline Phones market is presented in...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Dermatoscope Market : Share, Growth Forecast- Industry Outlook 2022-2031

The latest update of Global Dermatoscope Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Dermatoscope , complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled player, its complete research and market development history with the latest news and press releases.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Cefaclor Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook

The latest update of Global Cefaclor Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Cefaclor , complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled player, its complete research and market development history with the latest news and press releases.
Retailbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hearing Aid Retail Market Demand, Growth Challenges, Industry Analysis And Forecasts To 2031

The latest update of Global Hearing Aid Retail Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Hearing Aid Retail , complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled player, its complete research and market development history with the latest news and press releases.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Uncertainty to Dominate the Market

The cyberattack shut down five of the largest beef processing facilities in the U.S., which handles about 22,000 cattle per day or about 25% of the beef capacity in the country and nearly 20% of the pork sold in the U.S. JBS closed meat processing plants in Nebraska, Texas, Wisconsin, and Utah and also reduced processing in Iowa and Colorado plants.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Break Out Awaiting OPEC

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken out to the upside during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of demand for crude oil being front and center, and of course with OPEC+ meeting during the session, a lot of traders are focusing on the idea of increased demand going forward. Looking at this chart, it looks as if the WTI market is probably going to go looking towards the $70 level.