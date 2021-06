Little Johnny DiMera is returning to Salem, but he isn't so little anymore! Days of our Lives has cast actor Carson Boatman to play an older version of E.J. and Sami's son. Days of our Lives fans got a lot of shocks in the NBC soap's recent summer preview teaser, one of which is the exciting news that Johnny DiMera has been SORAS'd and will be back in Salem this summer, now being played by actor Carson Boatman.