Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) wants revenge. She suffered because of Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). She wants Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). It is teased that Gabi won’t put up with it very long. We have an idea of what Gabi is going to do to prove Kate’s faking and it just might work.