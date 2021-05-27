Colorado Springs weather: Evening storms creep in Thursday ahead of rainy holiday weekend

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern and Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 347 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Pueblo Reservoir, or 13 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH