New in Northwood: French rotisserie, bakery café open in eclectic district
West Palm Beach's Northwood Village has welcomed two new indie eateries, adding to the district's eclectic landscape. Parisian-born brothers Olivier and Edouard Delrieu, who own Petanque backyard bar on Northwood Road, recently opened an al fresco rotisserie restaurant just down the street. Their French Grill House, which took over the former Table 427 space, focuses on meats and fish roasted over woodfire, served with French-style sauces and enjoyed in an open-air courtyard.