More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

A rumor has been circulating on social media, with many fans believing that Berserk, the dark franchise created by Kentaro Miura, will be receiving a movie on the streaming service of Netflix, and while we hate to be the bearers of bad news, this latest report is one hundred percent false. While fans of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk have been waiting to see the anime franchise return to the world of the small screen, they'll definitely have to wait a bit longer to see the Black Swordsman pick up the Dragon Slayer once again.