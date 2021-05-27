Cancel
Theater & Dance

More Big Names Join Netflix's Dark Fantasy Adaptation 'The Sandman'

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 5 days ago

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.

TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, When It Will Be Aired?

The most amazing and interesting series relies on the novel Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Also, this show is completely based on some fantasy thing and we can call this show a fantasy show. Fans loved and supported that the first season and that’s why there is...
TV SeriesBoston Herald

Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ proves even evil megalomaniacs have problems

He may be a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, but the title character in a stop-motion animated Marvel series upcoming on Hulu is really just an insecure little boy at heart. In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” premiering Friday, we are introduced to M.O.D.O.K. (voice of Patton Oswalt), a canister-shaped, clearly immature...
TV SeriesPosted by
Y105

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Intros The Metallic Menace's Family, Arch-Nemesis

With the Patton Oswalt-starring Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. set to unleash the metallic menace known as M.O.D.O.K.'s (Oswalt) upon his evil organization A.I.M., his crumbling family life, and Hulu viewers beginning May 21, the streaming service is following up its release of some pretty cool trading card-themed character profile posters with the following mini-teasers introducing you to eight folks we're all going to get to know and love (and probably despise and pity). That means a look at Aimee Garcia's Jodie Tarleton, Ben Schwartz's Lou Tarleton, Melissa Fumero's Melissa Tarleton, Jon Daly's Super Adaptoid, and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini at their best-worst.
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel's MODOK Emoji Released

Ten days from now, Marvel's MODOK will hit Hulu. As such, the streamer is preparing by going all-in on its marketing this week and next. Tuesday, the Disney-owned platform released a quick ten-day teaser, revealing the bizarre baddie also has his own emoji for use on Twitter. Like all other hashtags, all you need to do is tweet #MODOK and you'll see the bizarre Marvel villain appear.
MoviesPlaybill

Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Netflix's

Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Oscar-nominated earlier this year for his work in the film version of One Night in Miami…, has landed a role in Netflix's upcoming sequel to the blockbuster Knives Out, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Other newcomers to Rian Johnson’s sequel include Kathryn Hahn, Janelle...
TV SeriesDeadline

Alexa Mansour To Recur In Apple TV+ Drama ‘Home Before Dark’; Krista Warner Joins Cast For Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead: World Beyond alumna Alexa Mansour has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s Home Before Dark. Set to return on Friday, June 11, the mystery drama is created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. Season two follows reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) as she seeks to learn more about a mysterious explosion that hits a local farm. The investigation leads her to fight a powerful and influential corporation, jeopardizing the health of her family and Erie Harbor.
TV SeriesCNET

DC Comics reveals cast of Netflix's The Sandman

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday. The series, which tells the story of the Lord of Dreams, Morpheus (aka Sandman and Dream), and his family members Death, Destruction, Destiny, Despair, Desire and Delirium, will be led by Tom Sturridge as Dream and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer.
TV SeriesInverse

'M.O.D.O.K.' showrunner reveals how an MCU crossover could happen

Jordan Blum created Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu for a single reason: he wants free tickets to a Third Eye Blind concert. “I was hoping that putting them in the show would give us free tickets,” Blum tells Inverse. He hasn’t heard back from the musical geniuses behind “Semi-Charmed Life” yet,...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Netflix Is Reportedly Going Big On Gaming Adaptations, More Immersive Experiences

Netflix has been on a roll with gaming adaptations. From Resident Evil to The Witcher (though that adaption is focused on the books that inspired the games) to Dota and Assassin's Creed — it's been a good time to be a gamer when it comes to the movies and TV streaming app. That being said, reports have begun circulating that the company is doing even more outreach to broaden its gaming scope.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Lands Additional Actors

The much-anticipated Netflix offering The Sandman–based on Neil Gaiman’s eerie DC Comics series–is fleshing out its ensemble cast at frightening speed. An even dozen actors this week signed on for the series, as reported by Variety, and will join previously announced lead Tom Sturridge, who will star as the enigmatic Dream.
ComicsComicBook

No, Berserk Isn't Getting a Netflix Adaptation

A rumor has been circulating on social media, with many fans believing that Berserk, the dark franchise created by Kentaro Miura, will be receiving a movie on the streaming service of Netflix, and while we hate to be the bearers of bad news, this latest report is one hundred percent false. While fans of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk have been waiting to see the anime franchise return to the world of the small screen, they'll definitely have to wait a bit longer to see the Black Swordsman pick up the Dragon Slayer once again.
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK's Patton Oswalt Chats Upcoming Hulu Series, Comics Future, and More

In a matter of days, Marvel's MODOK races to Hulu and launches a new initiative for the House of Ideas. As evidenced by the various teasers and clips released by the streamer, MODOK is an animated show geared towards adults, in the same vein as Robot Chicken or Rick & Morty. The titular villain is voiced by Patton Oswalt, and we recently caught up with the Agents of SHIELD alum to chat about the show, its future, and the world of comics.
TV & VideosInverse

Why Patton Oswalt needed Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K.'

Patton Oswalt and M.O.D.O.K. have one thing in common: They both enjoy a good sit. Away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the lesser-known Marvel supervillain stars in his own adult-oriented clay animation series M.O.D.O.K., streaming May 21 on Hulu. Patton, the celebrated comedian and noted geek who once pitched his own Marvel/Star Wars crossover in a Parks & Recreation filibuster, lends his voice to the maniacal M.O.D.O.K. (“Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing,” in case you were wondering.)
TV SeriesThe Ringer

Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ Remains the Rare Good Video Game Adaptation

It took me until the sixth episode in the second season for me to realize I’d come to appreciate Castlevania. There’s a big, protracted battle culminating in a splashy but somewhat convoluted victory involving a teleporting castle and a sort of tesseract and also a hurricane, and right as I thought to keep my confusion to myself, a character staring into the aftermath asked, “What the fuck just happened?” This wasn’t just some bit of foul-mouthed irreverence in an edgy cartoon. It was a refreshing acknowledgment that Castlevania can be tough to follow but nonetheless easy to love.
MoviesComicBook

Patton Oswalt Defends Avengers' Easy Defeat of Thanos at the Beginning of Endgame

It's been over two years since Avengers: Endgame hit theatres, but that doesn't mean the movie still isn't a hot topic on social media. When the film's anniversary happened last month, some of the MCU stars took to Instagram and Twitter to honor the occasion. While many people are still showing the movie love, others are still pointing out problems they have with the plot. In fact, one person took to Twitter to call out an early scene in the movie, but some fans weren't having it. One such person was comedian and actor, Patton Oswalt, who jumped to the film's defense.