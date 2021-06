Chicago Med season 6 might be complete, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t still look to enjoy some time each week with our favorite doctors this June!. Although we won’t be getting any new episodes throughout the month of June, it does appear we’ll be treated to at least a few nights of One Chicago encores across the month. It’s always possible NBC could change its schedule, but at the moment we know we should get reruns on a few Wednesdays and there’s a chance we could even see reruns continue beyond a few weeks once the full schedule becomes available.