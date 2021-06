Family computers aren’t dead yet. In this article: gear, iMac 24-inch, iMac M1, all-in-ones, Apple, Macs, desktops, review, iMac. Apple's new iMac is the portable desktop I never knew I wanted. That alone makes it far more intriguing than the last few generations of iMacs. It weighs under 10 pounds, so it's a cinch to move around your home. Its thin and colorful design allows it to fit almost anywhere, even on your kitchen counter. In many ways, this iMac is a reminder of why all-in-one desktops can still be pretty useful, especially for families.