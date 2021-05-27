Roland Emmerich's sci-fi movie 'Moonfall' gets release date

The Conjuring debuted in 2013, with director James Wan proving there was still plenty of horror juice left in your classic haunted house set-up, filled with shadowy corners, creaky floorboards, and hands that go clap in the night. But the real secret sauce of The Conjuring is Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the married paranormal investigators—based on two real people of TBD sketchiness—with a literal garage full of haunted trinkets, cursed case files, and possessed possessions, each worthy of a spinoff all its own. And spin-off The Conjuring-verse did, introducing origins for Annabelle the demonic doll, Valek the accursed nun, the weeping woman known as La Llorona, and more. The story of The Conjuring-verse stretches all the way back to 1950s Romania and continues onward into the 1980s, each story intertwining with another corner of the Warrens' haunted history. So if you're looking to catch up—either for the first time or just a refresher—before the latest, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, hits theaters and HBO Max, it could be a bit daunting to dive right in.