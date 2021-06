HOLYOKE — Marijuana grower and retailer GTI — Green Thumb Industries — is in the process of buying the Hampden Papers complex at 100 Water St., according to the city. The company is outgrowing its location at 28 Appleton St., said Aaron Vega, director of Holyoke’s Office of Planning and Economic Development. The company, which also does business in Holyoke under the brand name Rise, has a state license to grow cannabis in as much as 100,000 square feet, but only uses 30,000 square feet of space now at its Appleton Street facility.