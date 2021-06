The company, which was charging a representative APR of around 50%, confirmed on Tuesday that it will not be pursuing an appeal following the Court judgment. "The board of Amigo continues to consider all options, which includes insolvency, and whether it might be possible and appropriate, given the cost of a scheme, to promote another scheme of arrangement to avoid insolvency," it said. Amigo said it will continue to liaise with the Financial Conduct Authority over the coming weeks to seek to address its concerns as quickly as possible.