Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dan Hoard Shares Awesome Story About Bengals Owner Mike Brown

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals owner Mike Brown recently sat down with Dan Hoard to discuss the Ring of Honor nominees. Their conversation was amazing. It was filled with great stories about Isaac Curtis, Ken Anderson, Ken Riley and other franchise legends.

It is a must-listen to for Bengals fans. And like most great shows and productions, there was some panic behind the scenes.

Hoard peeled back the curtain on the latest edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast.

"I was probably in his (Brown's) office for an hour an a half, as we chatted about the team and a wide variety of topics. When we finished he walked with me to the door and as I was exiting I dropped my digital recorder. And Mike joked 'I hope you didn't just destroy the interview.' I assured him he had nothing to worry about," Hoard said. "I've dropped that recorder dozens of times and it's indestructible. But even if I somehow broke the recorder, the interview was saved on a removable memory card. I was 100% confident that everything was fine. So I got home, loaded the memory card into my laptop, hit play and got ... nothing. Notta. Zilch. Zip.

"An NFL owner who happens to be boss happens had given me an hour of his valuable time to do a relatively rare interview and I had managed to destroy the recording. So now what do I do? The segment was fantastic and I knew Bengals fans would really love Mike's stories. But can I really ask him to do it again? I was mortified. But after several minutes of panic and self loathing, I elected to make the phone call of shame, making it abundantly clear that if Mike did not want to re-do the interview, I would certainly understand.

"To his credit, he was completely understanding. He may have been cursing me under his breath, but he invited me to come back to his office the next day where he kindly spend another hour sharing stories about the greatest players in franchise history. Just to be safe, I used two recording devices. The end result was a great podcast. I hope that gives you an added sense at just how good a person Mike Brown truly is."

This is a cool story for a variety of reasons. Brown's generosity and willingness to re-record the interview is at the top of the list.

It's followed by Hoard's gaffe. Every broadcaster has been there. We've all lost an interview due to unforeseen circumstances. It may be video, audio or both. It happens.

The fact that it happened to Hoard in arguably his most important interview of the year is a great reminder that things are going to go wrong. We're all human.

Brown didn't have to agree to another interview. No one would've found out. He could've declined. Instead, he sat down with Hoard and had a similar conversation with Bengals legends.

If you haven't heard their conversation, it's certainly worth your time. Listen to it below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest Bengals news from OTA's, minicamp and more!

-----

You May Also Like:

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
142
Followers
377
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Curtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Bengals Booth Podcast#Ota#Twitter#Bengals Legends#Bengals Fans#Awesome#Cincinnati#Joe Burrow Stack#Play#Qb Rankings#Franchise History#Home#Sat#Recorder Dozens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBengals.com

Hobson's Choice: Bengals Walked Both Lines In Draft

Geoff, While I was team Sewell all the way, but I now back Chase all the way. Is the plan to start Carmen at right guard this year, then move him out to right tackle next? I think the Georgia center was a total steal. Nicholas Sylvester, Engelwood, OH. NICHOLAS:...
NFLYardbarker

Bengals Get Mike Brown’s Guy: An Inside Look at Their Pursuit of Jackson Carman

Everyone knows Joe Burrow needs more time in the pocket and the Clemson alum is looking forward to having a big role in keeping his new quarterback upright this season. "I blocked for the No. 1 pick this year [Jaguars QB Trever Lawrence] and I’ll be blocking for another No. 1 pick. It’s the same thing, just going in and doing my job at the highest level," Carman said. "It’s a blessing to be able to protect Joe Burrow. It’s even crazier knowing that I was just playing against him two years ago [in the National Championship]. It’s really an amazing full-circle experience.”
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals Offseason Schedule Released: Details on Rookie Camp, OTA's and Mandatory Minicamp

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added 10 players to their roster in the 2021 NFL Draft. They'll get their first look at the new guys later this month. The NFL released the offseason schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday. Bengals rookie minicamp starts on May 14. Expect Ja'Marr Chase, Jackson Carman and the rest of the 2021 draft class, along with their college free agent signings, to attend the workouts.
NFLwvgazettemail.com

Free agent deals, talks next for WVU players

West Virginia alumni Mike Brown, TJ Simmons and Kyle Poland are among the Mountaineers who have signed or are pursuing free agent deals with NFL teams after the league’s three-day draft extravaganza wrapped up on Saturday. Brown was quickly snapped up by the New Orleans Saints, who were among the...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

NFL Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards

CINCINNATI — Plenty of people were surprised when the Bengals took Jackson Carman with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was projected to be a third round selection according to most experts, but one analyst predicted that he would be taken much higher. "Jackson Carman is...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Three Bold Predictions for the Bengals 2021 Schedule

CINCINNATI — The Bengals start the 2021 season against the Vikings at home. The rest of the NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night. The Bengals and the other 31 teams will play 17 games this season. Here are three bold predictions for Cincinnati's schedule. Primetime Games. The Bengals...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals 2021 Schedule Release: Latest Rumors and Leaks Ahead of Reveal

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will start the 2021 season at home against the Vikings, but the rest of the schedule has yet to be revealed. Cincinnati has 17 games this year, including nine at Paul Brown Stadium. We'll update this post throughout the day with any new information or leaks about the Bengals schedule. Check out their opponents and the latest news below.
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals Invite Former Arkansas Tight End To Rookie Minicamp

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are giving former Arkansas tight end C.J. O'Grady a tryout this weekend at rookie minicamp according to Ric Serritella of NFL Draft Bible. O'Grady had an impressive showing at the HUB Football Camp in April, which sparked Cincinnati's interest. The 6-foot-3, 253 pound tight end ran...