Trumpy Bear, Pee-Wee Herman and a Disputed Number of Rescue Cats Make Cameos at Intense Republican Debate
Mayoral contenders Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo faced off in their first official debate, obscuring their real policy ideas with stage combat. On paper, Republicans ought to have a shot at winning the New York City mayoralty this year. Crime has spiked and the economy is struggling, thanks to the pandemic. The current Democratic mayor is term-limited and unpopular, and is at war with the Democratic governor, who faces multiple investigations. A lot of sharp elbows are coming out in the Democratic primary, potentially dividing the party. And the business class seems desperate to avoid another progressive mayor. Sure, it’d be an uphill battle—Democrats outnumber Republicans in the city by a six-to-one margin—but not an impossible one, given the opportunities that are out there.citylimits.org