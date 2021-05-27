Cancel
New York City, NY

Trumpy Bear, Pee-Wee Herman and a Disputed Number of Rescue Cats Make Cameos at Intense Republican Debate

By Jarrett Murphy
City Limits
City Limits
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mayoral contenders Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo faced off in their first official debate, obscuring their real policy ideas with stage combat. On paper, Republicans ought to have a shot at winning the New York City mayoralty this year. Crime has spiked and the economy is struggling, thanks to the pandemic. The current Democratic mayor is term-limited and unpopular, and is at war with the Democratic governor, who faces multiple investigations. A lot of sharp elbows are coming out in the Democratic primary, potentially dividing the party. And the business class seems desperate to avoid another progressive mayor. Sure, it’d be an uphill battle—Democrats outnumber Republicans in the city by a six-to-one margin—but not an impossible one, given the opportunities that are out there.

#Subways#Economy#Republican Debate#Republicans#Wants Trump Voters#Republican Primary Voters#Democrats#Guardian Angels#Latino#De Blasio#Covid#Shsat#Nypd#Jersey Boys#Bizarre Moments#Democratic Primary#Cats#Governor#Progressive#Mayor
Related
New York City, NY
City Limits

Opinion: NYC Needs a Better Process for Holding Prosecutors Accountable

‘We must remove prosecutors as the gatekeepers to making right the wrongs they inflicted in the past.’. There is a growing consensus in New York City that we cannot expect the police to police themselves. Recently nearly all of the top-tier mayoral candidates committed to bringing in a commissioner from outside the NYPD for this reason. Meanwhile City Council and state legislators are working to remove final disciplinary authority away from the commissioner.
New York City, NY
City Limits

In Brooklyn, Incumbent Council Member Looks to Hold Off Veteran Challenger and Win First Full Term

New York City Council Member Farah Louis is among the 18 members of the 51-seat Council eligible for and seeking reelection this year, but she is not able to cruise to a full term representing Brooklyn’s 45th District, which includes Flatbush, East Flatbush, Midwood, Marine Park, Flatlands, Canarsie, and Kensington. Louis, a Democrat, has held the seat for part of one term so far after being elected in a 2019 special election to fill a vacancy created by Jumaane Williams winning his own special election to become Public Advocate. Given the district’s overwhelming Democratic voter enrollment, the winner of the fast-approaching June primary is all but certain to take office come January as part of the new Council and new city government being elected this year.
New York City, NY
City Limits

Crowded Field in Bronx Race to Fill Ruben Díaz Sr’s Council Seat

Council Countdown is a partnership of City Limits, City & State, Gotham Gazette and the Queens Daily Eagle, offering coverage of the 2021 New York City Council races. The race for the 18th City Council District seat, which covers Soundview, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point and Harding Park neighborhoods in the Bronx, has a little bit of everything: familiar faces and newcomers, a significant amount of cash — with more than $800,000 in contributions — and eight Democratic candidates to choose from.
New York City, NY
City Limits

‘The Lights in the Stadium Are Going to Come On’ in NYC’s Mayoral Race

A veteran political operator says the 2021 race is about to get very real for New Yorkers—in person and, most crucially, on television. By early 2014, when Bill de Blasio began his expected two terms as mayor, the 2021 mayoral race had begun taking shape in the minds and machinations of some of this year’s candidates. Fundraising has officially been going on since Jan. 12, 2018, when a woman named Margaret Ritchie donated $5 to Scott Stringer in the first recorded contribution of this mayoral cycle. It’s been almost 17 months since one of the top candidates, Ruben Diaz Jr., dropped out. The first of dozens of mayoral forums took place last October. Journalists, consultants and political junkies have been thinking about the contest for so long that the names of the main competitors roll off the tongue like the points of the Scout Law.
New York City, NY
City Limits

Ethics Charges Fly As Mayoral Race Intensifies

Andrew Yang and Eric Adams both asked the Campaign Finance Board to investigate the other, as Scott Stringer alluded to ethical questions that have dogged several candidates. Two leading mayoral candidates on Tuesday each asked campaign finance regulators to investigate the other as a race that had been fairly cordial grew increasingly harsh five weeks from Primary Day.
Staten Island, NY
City Limits

It’s Insider Vs. Outsiders in Republican Council Primary on Staten Island

A tradition of handing down power within this 50th Council district office is under assault in the most contested Republican primary in this cycle. The City Council district covering the center of Staten Island features a wildlife refuge, Historic Richmondtown, a salt marsh, sprawling parks, a CUNY campus, the funky commercial strip of New Dorp Lane and the sandy stretches of Midland Beach.
Politics

A reality check for NY Republicans

New York Republicans can almost taste the governor’s mansion. Andrew Cuomo will have served three terms by Election Day 2022; only two of New York’s 56 governors have won a fourth — Nelson Rockefeller (1959-73) and George Clinton (1777-95). Cuomo, moreover, is significantly weakened by allegations of sexual harassment, concealing...
New York City, NY

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...