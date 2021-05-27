Trumpy Bear, Pee-Wee Herman and a Disputed Number of Rescue Cats Make Cameos at Intense Republican Debate

A veteran political operator says the 2021 race is about to get very real for New Yorkers—in person and, most crucially, on television. By early 2014, when Bill de Blasio began his expected two terms as mayor, the 2021 mayoral race had begun taking shape in the minds and machinations of some of this year’s candidates. Fundraising has officially been going on since Jan. 12, 2018, when a woman named Margaret Ritchie donated $5 to Scott Stringer in the first recorded contribution of this mayoral cycle. It’s been almost 17 months since one of the top candidates, Ruben Diaz Jr., dropped out. The first of dozens of mayoral forums took place last October. Journalists, consultants and political junkies have been thinking about the contest for so long that the names of the main competitors roll off the tongue like the points of the Scout Law.