Things to do in the San Gabriel Valley/Whittier, May 27-June 3

Fourth-year Karen Romero has always been interested in politics. It is an interest of hers that was cultivated by her family, long before she came to Whittier College, and just in her hometown of Pomona, Calif. “My parents were politically active. They would take me to grassroots organizing events, to protests. They encouraged me to be really vocal, politically,” she said. Romero’s interest in politics was what inspired her to pursue her undergraduate in Political Science, and would eventually lead her down her path to the Quaker Campus, which she joined this year for her final year as a student.