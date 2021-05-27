Cancel
Whittier, CA

Things to do in the San Gabriel Valley/Whittier, May 27-June 3

By Anissa Rivera
Whittier Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings to do in the San Gabriel Valley/Whittier May 27-June 3:. The Monrovia Street Fair and Market are up and running, from 5-9 p.m. Fridays, on the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue between Lemon Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Get some of the best hummus and pita bread, fresh veggies and fruits, crafts and artisan items. The kids’ play area, entertainment and some food services are discontinued, but the fair still makes Friday nights lively in Old Town. For more information, visit monroviastreetfair.com or call 626-386-5306.

