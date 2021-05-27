Cargill showing record profits

Deere & Co. can afford to pay its workers more, and Wall Street knows it. About 10,000 of the farm-equipment giant’s employees went on strike last week to demand higher pay and better health benefits. It’s the first major labor action at Deere since 1986. But investors and equity analysts appeared largely unfazed. Deere shares have declined about 3% in the week since the union workers overwhelmingly rejected a tentative wage increase agreement negotiated with the company by representatives of the United Auto Workers. The drop came during a period when the S&P 500 rallied and likely reflects concerns about less efficient production during the work stoppage. But the stock fell more on a single day in late 2019 when the company offered a gloomy earnings outlook.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO