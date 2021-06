Are Turkey and Russia getting ready to attack Israel? No, the claim is purely speculative, not supported by facts or evidence. A video making the claim cites two irrelevant sources: The first is a video in which a narrator reads a news story about Turkey's diplomatic efforts to resolve the mid-May 2021 crisis in the Middle East, but no makes mention of Russian or Turkish attacks; The second is a computer-generated image that was created for a military aviation website back in 2012, but has since been mistakenly identified as showing an air attack in Gaza.