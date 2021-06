Disclaimer: Opinions and letters published in https://www.washingtoncountyinsider.com are not necessarily the views of the Editor, or Publisher. The https://www.washingtoncountyinsider.com reserves the right to edit or omit copy, in accordance with newspaper policies. Letters to the Editor must be attributed with a name, address and contact phone number – names and town of origin will be printed, or may be withheld at the Editor’s discretion. During the course of any election campaign, letters to the editor dealing with election issues or similar material must contain the author’s name and street address (not PO Box) for publication.