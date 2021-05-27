Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Ashe County's Newspaper
 5 days ago

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.

www.ashepostandtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Neil Young
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Niamh Walsh
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Person
Gwendoline Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Fantasy#Comic Book#Drama#Netflix Inc#House#Wonder Woman#Sandman Fan#Adaptation#Casting#Contemporary Fiction#Fargo Alum Thewlis#James Young#Showrunner#Matthew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK: Hulu Releases New Character Posters

MODOK is finally coming to Hulu later this month! The new animated series is expected to follow the vengeful supervillain MODOK, who is being voiced by Patton Oswalt, as he pursues his dreams of ruling the Earth while also trying to juggle his family life. We've already gotten a trailer for the series and we've seen some cool posters, and it appears Marvel has even more posters to show off. The official Twitter account for the MODOK series took to the social media site today to reveal the show's newest character posters.
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK Star Patton Oswalt Explains Why He'd Be Perfect for Live-Action Version in MCU

MODOK's Marvel star is rising. Last year, the character appeared as the primary antagonist in Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers game. Now, the bizarre baddie is getting his own television series. Voiced by Patton Oswalt, MODOK will appear in a self-titled stop-motion animated series later this month, introducing the character and his insanity to the masses. If Oswalt gets his way, the Hulu show will only be just the beginning in his role as George Tarleton.
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, When It Will Be Aired?

The most amazing and interesting series relies on the novel Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Also, this show is completely based on some fantasy thing and we can call this show a fantasy show. Fans loved and supported that the first season and that’s why there is...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Netflix Is Reportedly Going Big On Gaming Adaptations, More Immersive Experiences

Netflix has been on a roll with gaming adaptations. From Resident Evil to The Witcher (though that adaption is focused on the books that inspired the games) to Dota and Assassin's Creed — it's been a good time to be a gamer when it comes to the movies and TV streaming app. That being said, reports have begun circulating that the company is doing even more outreach to broaden its gaming scope.
TV SeriesInverse

'M.O.D.O.K.' showrunner reveals how an MCU crossover could happen

Jordan Blum created Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu for a single reason: he wants free tickets to a Third Eye Blind concert. “I was hoping that putting them in the show would give us free tickets,” Blum tells Inverse. He hasn’t heard back from the musical geniuses behind “Semi-Charmed Life” yet,...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Netflix’s DC Comics fantasy series Sweet Tooth gets new trailer and poster

With a little over two weeks to go until Sweet Tooth arrives on Netflix, a new poster and trailer have been released for the upcoming fantasy drama. Based on Jeff Lemire’s DC/Vertigo comic book series of the same name, the series follows Gus, a young hybrid deer-boy as he sets out on an adventure with a wandering loner Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), in search of answers about his origins.
TV SeriesPosted by
Y105

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
MoviesMovieWeb

Patton Oswalt Would Love to Play Live-Action M.O.D.O.K. in the MCU

Comedian Patton Oswalt will soon star as the voice of M.O.D.O.K. in Hulu's adult animated stop motion series, and the actor is now holding out hope that his role as the Mental, Mobile, Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing will not stop there, and perhaps even jump to live action. Oswalt has now expressed his desire to join the MCU (he has appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. but that was recently revealed to no longer be canon) as the big-headed bad guy.
TV SeriesCNET

DC Comics reveals cast of Netflix's The Sandman

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday. The series, which tells the story of the Lord of Dreams, Morpheus (aka Sandman and Dream), and his family members Death, Destruction, Destiny, Despair, Desire and Delirium, will be led by Tom Sturridge as Dream and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer.
MoviesPlaybill

Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Netflix's

Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Oscar-nominated earlier this year for his work in the film version of One Night in Miami…, has landed a role in Netflix's upcoming sequel to the blockbuster Knives Out, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Other newcomers to Rian Johnson’s sequel include Kathryn Hahn, Janelle...
ComicsComicBook

No, Berserk Isn't Getting a Netflix Adaptation

A rumor has been circulating on social media, with many fans believing that Berserk, the dark franchise created by Kentaro Miura, will be receiving a movie on the streaming service of Netflix, and while we hate to be the bearers of bad news, this latest report is one hundred percent false. While fans of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk have been waiting to see the anime franchise return to the world of the small screen, they'll definitely have to wait a bit longer to see the Black Swordsman pick up the Dragon Slayer once again.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Lands Additional Actors

The much-anticipated Netflix offering The Sandman–based on Neil Gaiman’s eerie DC Comics series–is fleshing out its ensemble cast at frightening speed. An even dozen actors this week signed on for the series, as reported by Variety, and will join previously announced lead Tom Sturridge, who will star as the enigmatic Dream.
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel's MODOK Emoji Released

Ten days from now, Marvel's MODOK will hit Hulu. As such, the streamer is preparing by going all-in on its marketing this week and next. Tuesday, the Disney-owned platform released a quick ten-day teaser, revealing the bizarre baddie also has his own emoji for use on Twitter. Like all other hashtags, all you need to do is tweet #MODOK and you'll see the bizarre Marvel villain appear.
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK's Patton Oswalt Chats Upcoming Hulu Series, Comics Future, and More

In a matter of days, Marvel's MODOK races to Hulu and launches a new initiative for the House of Ideas. As evidenced by the various teasers and clips released by the streamer, MODOK is an animated show geared towards adults, in the same vein as Robot Chicken or Rick & Morty. The titular villain is voiced by Patton Oswalt, and we recently caught up with the Agents of SHIELD alum to chat about the show, its future, and the world of comics.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ Remains the Rare Good Video Game Adaptation

It took me until the sixth episode in the second season for me to realize I’d come to appreciate Castlevania. There’s a big, protracted battle culminating in a splashy but somewhat convoluted victory involving a teleporting castle and a sort of tesseract and also a hurricane, and right as I thought to keep my confusion to myself, a character staring into the aftermath asked, “What the fuck just happened?” This wasn’t just some bit of foul-mouthed irreverence in an edgy cartoon. It was a refreshing acknowledgment that Castlevania can be tough to follow but nonetheless easy to love.