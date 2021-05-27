Cancel
AYITI Cultural Bazaar Closes Haitian Heritage Month Festivities

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyiti Cultural Bazaar evening is going hybrid this year as it closes out Haitian Heritage Month on May 30. The virtual event, which will be featured via www.Facebook.com/5sur5tv starting at 3 PM, will consist of an art compilation with a program that will highlight dance, film, music, poetry, visual arts, culinary arts and more.

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com
