Our best wishes go out to the Crowe family in Bar Harbor, as they will need to delay the opening of Rosalie's in Bar Harbor because of a medical issue. In a Facebook posting on Sunday, May 16th, Rosalie's stated that Rick will require heart surgery. The good news is that the prognosis is good, and the family anticipates opening later in the summer. In the meantime just stay hungry, and think about ordering some delicious pizza.