Homeless

Veterans took an especially bad hit during the pandemic

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the nation takes a day to memorialize its military dead, living military veterans are facing a deadly risk that has nothing to do with war or conflict: the coronavirus. Different groups and communities have faced different degrees of danger from the pandemic, exemplified by the humanitarian disaster in India and the inequalities in U.S. health outcomes, vaccine distribution problems and outright rejection of vaccines. Veterans have been among the most hard-hit, with heightened health and economic threats from the pandemic. These veterans face homelessness, lack of health care, delays in receiving financial support and even death.

Related
Public Healthsenate.gov

Menendez, Booker Announce $6.7M to Support NJ Veterans during the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $6,723,212 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to support veterans living in New Jersey’s state veterans homes. This funding, which the senators secured in the American Rescue Plan, can be used to purchase personal protective equipment for veterans and staff, enhance cleaning services and expand staff levels to help ensure high quality care for veterans during the pandemic.
Public HealthDOT med

U.S. hospital chain took thousands of patients to court during pandemic

An investigation has uncovered lawsuits filed against thousands of patients by Community Health Systems throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the largest hospital chains in the U.S., CHS has filed at least 19,000 lawsuits against patients over allegedly unpaid medical bills since March 2020. Its six Alabama hospitals filed at least 4,900 lawsuits during all of 2020 and the first four months of 2021, reports CNN.
Public HealthStars and Stripes

Veterans return to Memorial Day traditions as pandemic eases

A pair of military vets navigate the hilly, meandering paths in a historic cemetery in Boston, searching out soldiers' graves and planting American flags in front of them. About 10 miles away, scores of other vets and volunteers do the same, placing more than 37,000 small flags on the downtown Boston Common — a sea of red, white and blue meant to symbolize all the Massachusetts soldiers killed in battle since the Revolutionary War. It’s an annual tradition that returns in full this year after being significantly scaled back in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

VA Offering Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccinations Nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — All Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and clinics that administer COVID-19 vaccines are accepting walk-ins for eligible Veterans, spouses and caregivers. This walk-in service ensures all Veterans enrolled in VA health care and those authorized under the SAVE LIVES Act have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Not So Fast, Vets: Mask Mandate Still in Place at VA Hospitals

The Department of Veterans Affairs has lifted its mask requirements for fully vaccinated employees, contractors and visitors to all facilities except those that provide health care, officials said Monday. VA Secretary Denis McDonough issued guidance Monday that allows those who are at least two weeks past their final vaccine dose...
San Juan County, WAIslands Sounder

San Juan County Veterans’ Assistance Fund disperses more than $53K during pandemic to county veterans in need

Submitted by the San Juan County Veterans’ Advisory Board. Since January 2020, the San Juan County Veterans’ Assistance Fund has dispersed $53,678 to San Juan County veterans in need. In light of the societal and economic impact of the pandemic, the San Juan County Veterans Advisory Board had been anticipating that there would be a greater need in 2020. The VAB wants to makes sure San Juan County veterans know that the fund is there to assist them if they are facing financial difficulties.
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Army veteran reflects on past year in the pandemic

AUGUSTA — Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery was filled with people paying respects to veterans that have passed away. There was also a special ceremony attended by members of the Maine National Guard, the state government, and even the governor herself who spoke about this memorial day is different from others because of the pandemic.
Public Healthcapitalhillnews.com

Firearm sales soared during the pandemic; new gun owners surged, especially among minorities and women

The following story is brought to you courtesy of The Blaze. Click the link to visit their page and see more stories. The coronavirus pandemic, along with the regular protests and riots in American cities, fueled a buying binge of guns across the nation. The uncertainty of 2020 spurred unprecedented gun sales in the United States, including a wave of new gun owners, especially among minorities and women.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

VA Doctors on the Health Effects of COVID-19 on Veterans

On Veterans Day, Americans remember and celebrate members of the military who made the ultimate sacrifice. But living veterans have fought another enemy over the past year: the coronavirus pandemic. While many people have struggled with anxiety and depression throughout the COVID-19 crisis, veterans coping with issues like PTSD and...
Militarymanchesterinklink.com

VA announces updates on service-related conditions due to toxic exposures, and benefits

Below is a memo issued on May 31, 2021 by U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. Today, I announced two very important decisions that will affect millions of Veterans who served in the Vietnam War and in Southwest Asia, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan during the Persian Gulf War and after September 11, 2001. It is important to note that the process by which these decisions were made is just the first step; this will be an iterative, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)-driven process to identify potential presumptions of service connection.
La Grande, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

Moving into medicine during a pandemic

LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic likely is giving some medical students reason to consider leaving school because of fear for their safety and the potential of overwhelming caseloads. This thought never crossed the mind of Jessica Roberts, a 2008 La Grande High School grad set to graduate Friday, May...
Public Healththestand.org

Their jobs took the biggest hit amid COVID

New report finds that Black, Hispanic women and AAPI workers in leisure and hospitality have experienced the brunt of job losses. The new State of Working America employment report released Thursday by the Economic Policy Institute examines the types of jobs lost in the pandemic recession by industry, occupation, and demographic groups. Within the worst-hit sectors — leisure and hospitality and government — workers in the lowest average wage and lowest average hour occupations were hit the hardest and remain most damaged a year later, the report finds.