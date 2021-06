A Colorado Springs man is moving forward on a guidebook that has divided some in the region's climbing tribe who would rather Pikes Peak's precious rock be kept secret. Phil Wortmann, 43, expects his self-published "Alpine Adventures on America's Mountain" to be on city shelves later this summer. The book is the culmination of a revered climbing career locally; since the late 1990s, Wortmann, a school teacher, has raised the bar on the peak, ascending cracks and crags never achieved by pioneers of past generations, while maintaining a humble, generous reputation.