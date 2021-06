My grandsons saw me just about every day of their lives until their parents had the audacity to move to Texas. Maybe I could have forgiven Northern California but Texas? Of course the fickle gods of bad luck had more ways to torture me when Covid kept everyone isolated, plane travel virtually ceased, and most people were afraid to leave their homes much less travel to the Lone Star state. A year and a half passed, my oldest grandson grew up to what looked like my chin, the middle grandson lost three or four teeth, the “baby” can now print his own name, and I lost at least 18 months of “Grandma time.”