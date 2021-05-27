Perry County KY Farmer’s Market, Northfork Fresh Stop Market to open soon

Following a few soft opening events, Hazard Coffee Company officially opened for business this week in downtown Hazard. Stephen and Maggie Prosser, owners of Hazard Coffee Company, said they have been living in Texas for the last few years, but a recent trip to Hazard gave them the idea to open the business. The couple said the goal of opening a coffee shop in Hazard has been something they wanted to do for nearly a year, and said they have been talking about starting the business since June 2020 and started working toward the plan in Oct. 2020.