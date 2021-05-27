Cancel
Perry County, KY

Perry County KY Farmer’s Market, Northfork Fresh Stop Market to open soon

By Katie Kelley Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 4 days ago
Next Thursday, June 3, the Perry County KY Farmer’s Market and the Northfork Fresh Stop Market will officially open for the season. Officials with the Farmer’s Market said there have been schedule and location changes to this year’s market as compared to previous years. Rather than the markets being held in the Perry County Park on Wednesday and Saturday like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Perry County KY Farmer’s Market will be held at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in downtown Hazard each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. each Saturday.

