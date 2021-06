No facts ... no truth ... no shame ... That sums up our congressman from the 6th District. He supports "The Big Lie!" How, you may ask? He did not vote to impeach the former president who caused an insurrection on Jan. 6 that resulted in deaths and injury. He failed to understand that the former president's own Justice Department indicated that there was no fraud in the 2020 election. He should have realized that some 60 Republican court challenges on potential vote fraud were turned down and some judges who turned down the court challenges were appointed by the former president.