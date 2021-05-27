Cancel
Boone County, MO

Multiple crashes reported in Boone County as storms roll in Thursday morning

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 18 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County Joint Communications reported multiple crashes Thursday morning.

The first crash alert was sent shortly after 6:30 a.m. Emergency crews shut down the right southbound lane of Providence Road as they worked to clear the scene near Bingham Road.

One southbound lane of Providence Road in Columbia was blocked off shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday due to a crash.

Another crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on Interstate 70. It happened in the eastbound lanes at the 126 mile marker.

ABC 17 News crews said the crash was cleared by 7:30 a.m.

A third crash on Highway 63 was reported at 7:38 a.m. BCJC posted to Twitter, asking drivers to avoid the area near Claysville Road.

https://twitter.com/BCJC911/status/1397895041692098562?s=20

Though it is unclear if any of the crashes were weather-related, the Missouri Department of Transportation was encouraging mid-Missouri drivers to take extra caution during the Thursday morning commute.

The Central District advises against using phones, cruise control, or tailgating in rain. Transportation officials also suggest turning on windshield wipers and headlights while driving. If there is water over a road, drivers are asked to turn around and find a different route.

https://twitter.com/MoDOT_Central/status/1397900630144991232?s=20

The post Multiple crashes reported in Boone County as storms roll in Thursday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

