Woods household residents were excited to gather for a good old-fashioned game of Bingo. When I told them they could gather close together instead of the six foot two to a table rule for Bingo and all activities there was a clear “I’ll be there!” We had a grand game of Bingo like you’ve never seen. We wore colorful cowboy hats and celebrated as if we won the grand prize belt buckle in a champion rodeo buck-riding contest. We broke out the candy before the big event even started. Now for some fun! Truly, Bingo sometimes is like riding the bull and you definitely don’t want to get in the way. Let’s hope the rest of the summer goes great.