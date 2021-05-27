Cancel
Theater & Dance

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Webster County Citizen
 5 days ago

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.

