KATHMANDU: Ten oxygen generating units will arrive to Nepal from France to address the need for supplementary oxygen during the pandemic. American Nepal Medical Foundation, Batas Foundation, CREASION, Humanity Foundation, Mission Rebuild Nepal, Jagdamba Steel, and Syakar Trading Company Pvt. Ltd., are working together to tackle the problem in a joint initiative with the help of many other individuals and organizations to strengthen Nepal’s ability to cope with oxygen crisis reeling under COVID-19.