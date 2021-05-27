Modern Financial Reporting, Challenges and Solutions

Working with corporate clients in the financial sector always means interaction with different categories of customers. Most require extra attention, time, and an individual approach. In addition, there are many factors that can impede a successful transaction and the long-term prospects of a relationship. For financial organizations, the CRM system allows not only to automate the process of implementing a particular product or service, but also to significantly expand interaction with the client. The need for additional information support exists among the overwhelming number of clients due to the complexity of loan products, which is why timely consulting and monitoring of the status of the agreement is a guarantee of a long-term partnership, for example, between a bank and a borrower.