Modern Financial Reporting, Challenges and Solutions

Date published
Accountancy Age
 6 days ago

A recent CFO survey found that 85% of CFOs believe that while they have access to the data they need, they spend too much time gathering data, checking for accuracy, and putting together reports. What can be done?. In this eBook, we’ll look into how finance teams can set up...

www.accountancyage.com
Economy
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Business
Businessroi-nj.com

JB Financial Associates merges with Alloy Silverstein Accountants

JB Financial Associates LLC, a Mount Laurel-based bookkeeping and consulting practice, has merged with Alloy Silverstein Accountants, a regional South Jersey accounting firm based in Cherry Hill, the firms announced Tuesday — the starting date of the merger. Janine Kiriluk, who founded JB Financial in 2013, will join Alloy Silverstein...
Business

Øyvind Sæta joins Dele Health Tech as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced leader appointed to lead financial function of Norwegian-headquartered fall-tech company. Dele Health Tech today announced the appointment of experienced financial executive Øyvind Sæta as Chief Financial Officer. In this newly established role, Mr Sæta will lead the financial function at the company, as well as taking a leading role...
Credits & Loans

Financial inclusion depends on data

The financial services industry is poised to take advantage of the unprecedented availability of accurate, comprehensive, and timely data. Through increased lender adoption, the growing array of insightful data can create meaningful change and provide access to credit for more consumers and businesses than ever before. At Experian, we feel...
Technology

Many firms see distributed cloud as a viable solution for many challenges

The use of public cloud “skyrocketed” last year, with the Covid-19 pandemic driving revenues of $312 billion, according to analyst house IDC. This year, the firm says businesses are rushing to make the most of cloud and, to that end, many are eyeing distributed cloud. This service, which lets users run public cloud infrastructure in multiple different locations, allows for better management of the physical location of data, while retaining the full advantages of the benefits of the cloud.
Technology

KuppingerCole Report - Safeguarding Your Most Valuable Data: Five Key Criteria to Assess Cloud Provider Security

Digital Transformation has profoundly changed our entire society, especially in the last decade. The world today is quickly growing more digitalized, interconnected, and complex. Most companies seem to intuitively understand the cloud’s operational benefits such as elastic scale, reducing costs, automation, and even security. Yet some see risks such as added network latency, potential availability problems, or the risk of cloud vendor or platform lock-in. A surprising majority of IT specialists see the cloud as a more secure alternative to their existing onpremises infrastructure. This can be especially true for smaller companies with limited IT security staff. All Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) invest heavily in the security and compliance of their infrastructure and gladly offer their customers a large portfolio of security solutions and services.
Personal Finance

CRM for financial advisors

Working with corporate clients in the financial sector always means interaction with different categories of customers. Most require extra attention, time, and an individual approach. In addition, there are many factors that can impede a successful transaction and the long-term prospects of a relationship. For financial organizations, the CRM system allows not only to automate the process of implementing a particular product or service, but also to significantly expand interaction with the client. The need for additional information support exists among the overwhelming number of clients due to the complexity of loan products, which is why timely consulting and monitoring of the status of the agreement is a guarantee of a long-term partnership, for example, between a bank and a borrower.
Financial Reports

XS Financial Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong revenue growth with improved working capital highlight productive quarter. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to report its financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ('Q1/21'). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.
Economy

Listen: ESG fever and the challenges of climate-related financial reforms

Investors are proving they have climate change and the energy transition on the their minds. Last week, activist investors got at least two seats on the ExxonMobil board of directors, and Chevron's shareholders approved Scope 3 emission targets, both which could lead to lower oil and gas production ahead. The...
Financial Reports

Snipp Interactive Reports Financial Results for Q1 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, announces its financial results for Q1 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and in US dollars. A copy of the complete unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Education

CCUSD: District Receives Financial Reporting Award

Ashburn, VA – 2021 – The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) is pleased to award Cave Creek Unified School District 93 the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting (COE). ASBO International’s COE recognizes districts that have met the program’s high standards for financial reporting and transparency. The school district earned the Certificate of Excellence for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended 2020. For more information click below.
Fairbank, IA

Fairbank engages financial advisor for TIF, debt report

FAIRBANK — Fairbank City Council unanimously approved Monday engaging a municipal financial advisor, Speer Financial Inc., at recommendation of the city attorney to prepare an annual report on tax increment finance and other city debt. According to the agreement, a Speer Financial rep will give the mentioned annual TIF and...
Economy

CSA sets rules on non-GAAP financial reporting

Following a long-running consultation process, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) have published final rules setting out disclosure requirements for companies that use non-standard accounting measures. The national instrument, which will take effect Aug. 25, sets some ground rules for companies when they use financial metrics that don’t adhere to generally...
Economy

View from India: Financial reporting is the language of business

Industry 4.0 will impact the accounting industry. It will offer a standardised value for stakeholders, vendors and suppliers. Industry 4.0 should complement the new norms of financial reporting, which will combine business responsibility and sustainability. Accountancy ranks among the world’s oldest professions. India needs to open up research in accountancy...
Business
TheStreet

LPL Financial Hires EVP, Advisor Growth Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Alisa Maute joins the firm as executive vice president, Advisor Growth Solutions, effective today. In her role, Maute will focus on growing and optimizing advisor adoption of LPL's platforms and consulting resources to grow their client relationships, while also playing an integral role setting the strategy and build-out of future wealth management offerings. She reports to Ed Fandrey, managing director and divisional president, Advisor Solutions.
Economy

IBM Cloud for Financial Services™ Solution Brief

The financial services industry is facing a number of disruptive forces—ever-increasing customer demand for new innovative products and services, competition from financial technology (fintech) companies, rising regulatory pressure and increasing cybersecurity breaches. Today, financial institutions are looking to the cloud to help them transform. Download this white paper to learn...
Economy

FHFA Paper Challenges Assumptions About 2008 Financial Crisis

This working document’s expanded dataset reportedly gives researchers and policymakers more complete historical information of mortgage risk than ever before. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No Comments.
Markets

Figure raises USD 200 mln to develop blockchain solutions for financial services

Figure Technologies, a blockchain finance firm set up by SoFi founder Mike Cagney, has raised USD 200 million to further its work on its blockchain platform. The company has developed the Provenance blockchain that initially focused on services such as financing domestic real estate (HELOCs to be specific) and has since expanded into capital table management, fund management and administration, banking, and payments. With the current announcement, the platform relaunched as a public permissionless and open source blockchain based on Cosmos technology.