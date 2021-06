Pageants is the Long Beach-based duo of partners Rebecca Coleman and Devin O’Brien, and they're gearing up to release their sophomore LP Sun and Settled Days on July 30 (pre-order). It follows their 2018 debut LP Forever, and it's also the duo's first album since Devin ended his three-year stint as a member of Cherry Glazerr. "I realized if I wanted to continue this relationship and be in this band then I had to quit Cherry Glazerr," Devin said. "It was fun—but my life with Rebecca is what I wanted." The pair recorded the album mostly in their own home studio, and production was handled by Devin, who's also done engineering work for both Cherry Glazerr and Best Coast.