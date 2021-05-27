Lincoln Memorial Day ceremony to honor Gold Star Families

Every year, Lincoln honors military members for their service to America on Memorial Day. On the morning of Memorial Day this year, Congresswoman Katherine Clark will lead the ceremony by awarding Medals of Liberty, and Sen. Michael Barrett and Rep. Thomas Stanley will issue commemorative citations to Gold Star Families on behalf of their fallen heroes. This is to honor the service and sacrifice of those sons and fathers who were killed in action or lost at sea in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.