Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, MA

Lincoln Memorial Day ceremony to honor Gold Star Families

Wicked Local
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, Lincoln honors military members for their service to America on Memorial Day. On the morning of Memorial Day this year, Congresswoman Katherine Clark will lead the ceremony by awarding Medals of Liberty, and Sen. Michael Barrett and Rep. Thomas Stanley will issue commemorative citations to Gold Star Families on behalf of their fallen heroes. This is to honor the service and sacrifice of those sons and fathers who were killed in action or lost at sea in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Lincoln, MA
City
Sudbury, MA
Lincoln, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Framingham, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veterans#Military Veterans#Lincoln Memorial Day#Gold Star Families#A Medal Of Liberty#The Medal Of Liberty#The Gold Star Family#Pierce House#Lincoln Minutemen#Parks And Recreation#Liberty Ceremony#Lincoln Officials#Fallen Heroes#Commemorative Citations#Rep Thomas Stanley#Awarding Medals#Appreciation#Relatives#Korea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Society
News Break
World War II
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related