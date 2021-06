June 2021 is stacked when it comes to new content in Pokemon Go. This guide will show players all of the new content coming this month. Pokemon Go continues to add new content for its players to enjoy. When a new month comes, this means a new Community Day, Spotlight Hours, Raid Battles, and brand new Pokemon joining the roster. With the Seasons of Legends coming to a close, the Season of Discovery will be taking its place. It can be a bit intimidating to have all of this information at once but it's incredibly valuable to know what is coming next. Here is every event happening in June 2021 within Pokemon Go.