Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Veterans took an especially bad hit during the pandemic

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the nation takes a day to memorialize its military dead, living military veterans are facing a deadly risk that has nothing to do with war or conflict: the coronavirus. Different groups and communities have faced different degrees of danger from the pandemic, exemplified by the humanitarian disaster in India and the inequalities in U.S. health outcomes, vaccine distribution problems and outright rejection of vaccines. Veterans have been among the most hard-hit, with heightened health and economic threats from the pandemic. These veterans face homelessness, lack of health care, delays in receiving financial support and even death.

www.birminghamstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Veterans#Military Veterans#War Veterans#Mental Illnesses#Mental Health Care#Ptsd#Dental#Inspector General#The Department Of Defense#Veteran Mental Health#Veterans Treatment Courts#Eligible Veterans#Respiratory Illnesses#Economic Catastrophe#Va Health Care#Mental Health Treatment#Mental Health Disorders#Homelessness#Military Stress#Vaccine Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Iraq
Related
Public HealthDOT med

U.S. hospital chain took thousands of patients to court during pandemic

An investigation has uncovered lawsuits filed against thousands of patients by Community Health Systems throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the largest hospital chains in the U.S., CHS has filed at least 19,000 lawsuits against patients over allegedly unpaid medical bills since March 2020. Its six Alabama hospitals filed at least 4,900 lawsuits during all of 2020 and the first four months of 2021, reports CNN.
Public Healthsenate.gov

Menendez, Booker Announce $6.7M to Support NJ Veterans during the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $6,723,212 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to support veterans living in New Jersey’s state veterans homes. This funding, which the senators secured in the American Rescue Plan, can be used to purchase personal protective equipment for veterans and staff, enhance cleaning services and expand staff levels to help ensure high quality care for veterans during the pandemic.
Virginia StateDaily Journal

VA – The best care for veterans; even during COVID

It’s been more than 15 months since our nation began its fight against COVID-19. We’ve prevented infections, cared for the sick, saved lives and mourned those we’ve lost. We’ve provided so much more than medicine during this time. The burdens and responsibilities of the pandemic have strained organizations, families, and each of us in very personal ways. Now, as more than 2.3 million veterans across the nation have been fully vaccinated (nearly 4,000 through our medical center), trust and confidence in VA health care is at an all-time high.
Eglin Air Force Base, FLniceville.com

Nursing during the pandemic: a Q & A

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — In honor of Nurses Week, the 96th Medical Group’s chief nurse executive, Col. Ronald Jones, provided insight into the nursing career field and what it was like nursing during a pandemic. Q: What is the mission of nurses at the 96th MDG?. A: The...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Some Veterans’ Families Delayed Memorial Services During COVID-19 Pandemic. On Memorial Day, Risk is Reopening ‘Old Wounds.’

Willie Lathon Jr., a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, died June 3, less than three months into the pandemic. He was buried alongside other veterans and their families in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the only military honor provided to Lathon’s family was folding and presenting them with an American flag.
San Juan County, WAsanjuanjournal.com

San Juan County Veterans’ Assistance Fund disperses more than $53K during pandemic to county veterans in need

Submitted by the San Juan County Veterans’ Advisory Board. Since January 2020, the San Juan County Veterans’ Assistance Fund has dispersed $53,678 to San Juan County veterans in need. In light of the societal and economic impact of the pandemic, the San Juan County Veterans Advisory Board had been anticipating that there would be a greater need in 2020. The VAB wants to makes sure San Juan County veterans know that the fund is there to assist them if they are facing financial difficulties.
Public Healthcapitalhillnews.com

Firearm sales soared during the pandemic; new gun owners surged, especially among minorities and women

The following story is brought to you courtesy of The Blaze. Click the link to visit their page and see more stories. The coronavirus pandemic, along with the regular protests and riots in American cities, fueled a buying binge of guns across the nation. The uncertainty of 2020 spurred unprecedented gun sales in the United States, including a wave of new gun owners, especially among minorities and women.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

VA Doctors on the Health Effects of COVID-19 on Veterans

On Veterans Day, Americans remember and celebrate members of the military who made the ultimate sacrifice. But living veterans have fought another enemy over the past year: the coronavirus pandemic. While many people have struggled with anxiety and depression throughout the COVID-19 crisis, veterans coping with issues like PTSD and...
Militarymanchesterinklink.com

VA announces updates on service-related conditions due to toxic exposures, and benefits

Below is a memo issued on May 31, 2021 by U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. Today, I announced two very important decisions that will affect millions of Veterans who served in the Vietnam War and in Southwest Asia, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan during the Persian Gulf War and after September 11, 2001. It is important to note that the process by which these decisions were made is just the first step; this will be an iterative, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)-driven process to identify potential presumptions of service connection.
La Grande, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

Moving into medicine during a pandemic

LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic likely is giving some medical students reason to consider leaving school because of fear for their safety and the potential of overwhelming caseloads. This thought never crossed the mind of Jessica Roberts, a 2008 La Grande High School grad set to graduate Friday, May...
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Even during a pandemic, you are not alone

Though its grip has loosened, we can still feel the tendrils of the pandemic as we head into a new reality shaped by the coronavirus. You’re not alone if your emotions have become overrun by anxiety, depression and worry. Our daily lives have been upended by the emotional dissonance we...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Texas legislature approves bill to study psychedelics to treat PTSD in veterans

Just in time for Memorial Day, the Texas legislature has approved a bill to study the use of psychedelic drugs for medical treatment of military veterans.On Sunday, a proposal called HB 1802 passed both houses in the Lone Star State, which would approve the study of MDMA, ketamine, and psilocybin, the active ingredient in “magic” mushrooms, for medical uses, including a psilocybin clinical trial treating vets with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).“Psychedelic medicine has the potential to completely change society’s approach to mental health treatment, and research is the first step to realizing that transformation,” said representative Alex Dominguez, a Democrat...